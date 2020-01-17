Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,168,386 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,168,386 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,029,565 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 864,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 90,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.83. 546,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

