AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 1-Year High at $72,750.00

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £727.50 ($956.99) and last traded at GBX 7,836 ($103.08), with a volume of 1744555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,691 ($101.17).

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,831.07 ($103.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,551.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,171.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

