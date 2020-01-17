Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Up 17.2%

Shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) shot up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.43, 251,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 82,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 79.99% and a negative net margin of 2,468.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atomera Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atomera stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Atomera worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

