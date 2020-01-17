AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

