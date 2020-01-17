AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,560,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 104,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

NYSE T opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

