Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$17.35 million for the quarter.

