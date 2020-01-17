Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.61. 1,352,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,476. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,954. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.