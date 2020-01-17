Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Down 0.3%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.72, 1,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.