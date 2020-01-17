Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Down 0.2%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.15, approximately 348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

