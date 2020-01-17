Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.67

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.67 and last traded at $134.36, with a volume of 7555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.