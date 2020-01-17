Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.67

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.67 and last traded at $134.36, with a volume of 7555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit