AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXAHY. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of AXA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

AXA stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. AXA has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

