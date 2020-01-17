B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

BBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 122,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,492. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 877.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,136 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at about $6,218,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at about $2,798,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 103.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

