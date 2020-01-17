B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 10,936 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.65. 23,503,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $312.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

