B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 2,808 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.66. 4,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,582. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

