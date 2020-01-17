B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 5,182 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,654,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

LEG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. 17,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

