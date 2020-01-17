B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

