B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Post were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.78.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

