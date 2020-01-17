B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.56.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,060. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.07.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,343.82. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,155,000. Insiders have sold a total of 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.