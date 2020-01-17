BAE Systems (LON:BA) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 700 ($9.21).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BA. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

Shares of LON:BA traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 624.60 ($8.22). 5,379,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 577.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 555.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

