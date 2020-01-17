Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a positive rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ BCPC remained flat at $$108.49 on Thursday. 80,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. Balchem has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $109.44.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

