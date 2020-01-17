Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

BANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Banc of California has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.24 million, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banc of California by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Banc of California by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

