Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

BANC opened at $17.34 on Monday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $881.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

