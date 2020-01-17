Bancor Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Bancor has a total market cap of $15.96 million and $17.58 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002590 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Tidex, COSS, Liqui, LATOKEN, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, HitBTC, ABCC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

