Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bank Hapoalim alerts:

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank Hapoalim pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank Hapoalim and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim $4.46 billion 2.45 $720.56 million $2.25 18.23 ANA HOLDINGS IN/S $18.57 billion 0.60 $996.99 million N/A N/A

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim 16.33% 5.38% 0.46% ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 5.09% 9.88% 4.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bank Hapoalim and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 N/A ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bank Hapoalim beats ANA HOLDINGS IN/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in the various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; credit cards; and check settlement guaranteeing and discounting, direct sale-slips discounting, and factoring services. Further, it provides payment products; and payment clearing, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, retirement planning, foreign exchange, and brokerage services. The company serves households, private-banking clients, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 230 branches, 523 external and 101 internal automatic teller machines, 309 external and 302 internal check-deposit machines, 87 information stations, and 281 self-service stations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling services, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also consists of planning and sales of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation; food products; aerospace and electronics businesses; and semiconductors products, as well as involved in in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.