Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 211,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

