Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.80. 12,548,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $313.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

