Bank of America Downgrades Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WF. ValuEngine upgraded Woori Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woori Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE WF opened at $27.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.94%. Research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 594,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

