Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2,231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 885,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,959 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,618,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,300,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,475,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,125,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,507,000 after buying an additional 576,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,940,000 after buying an additional 400,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $79.42. 371,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,555. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

