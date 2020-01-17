Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Position Trimmed by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 4.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

NYSE BK traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,281,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,833. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

