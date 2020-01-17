Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.10. 6,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 153.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

