Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Jan 17th, 2020

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

OZK opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Earnings History for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

