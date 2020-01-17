Barclays Begins Coverage on HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.47.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 21,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,027. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

