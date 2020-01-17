Barrington Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 78,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,691. The company has a market cap of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $27,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,216,354 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,801.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Conlin acquired 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $31,666.32. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $165,078 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

