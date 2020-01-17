Barrington Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Barrington Research cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.18. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $92.65 on Friday. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.