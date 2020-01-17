Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

BAYN stock traded up €0.49 ($0.57) on Thursday, reaching €75.25 ($87.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,657 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.22. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

