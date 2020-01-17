Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Receives €74.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.55 ($86.69).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €71.06 ($82.63). 2,112,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a fifty-two week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.03.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

