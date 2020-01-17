BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the third quarter valued at $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 64.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BBX Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BBX Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 147,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BBX Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

