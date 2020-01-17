BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
OTCMKTS:BCHEY remained flat at $$35.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $35.72.
About BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.