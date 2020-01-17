BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS:BCHEY remained flat at $$35.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

About BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

