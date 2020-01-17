Beacon Financial Group Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,498 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.92. 14,458,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,103,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.