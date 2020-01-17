Beacon Financial Group Has $15.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $128.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,897. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

