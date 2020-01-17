Beacon Financial Group Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.37.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.91. 8,045,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

