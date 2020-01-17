Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Novartis by 7.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Novartis by 27.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after purchasing an additional 474,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Novartis by 102.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 274,355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 1,256.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $95.77. 1,167,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,271. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

