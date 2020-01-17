Beacon Financial Group Raises Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 84,016 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 14.4% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 34,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $188,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.93. 5,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 84.50 and a quick ratio of 84.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 339.90%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

