Beacon Financial Group Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.15. 1,804,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,569. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $261.52 and a 12-month high of $332.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day moving average of $305.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

