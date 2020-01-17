Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BECN. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 423,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,289,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

