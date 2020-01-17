Beazley’s (BEZ) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BEZ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beazley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 586.33 ($7.71).

Get Beazley alerts:

LON BEZ traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 533.50 ($7.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 543.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 570.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

In other news, insider Christine LaSala acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Sally Lake acquired 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Insiders have bought a total of 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092 in the last three months.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.