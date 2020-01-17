Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 2,025 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 3.2% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 62,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

