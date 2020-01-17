Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 642,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 272,216 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.07. 2,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,264. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SEASPAN CORP/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

