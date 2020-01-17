Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NetApp makes up about 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,291,000 after acquiring an additional 937,586 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $878,488,000 after buying an additional 1,505,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,405,000 after buying an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,352,000 after buying an additional 192,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

NetApp stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 1,272,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.