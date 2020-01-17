Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,241 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 73,015 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 8,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,874. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

